National survey reveals desire to return to office, but hybrid work models remain popular

A national survey of 1,232 Canadians from individuals from both the public and private sectors reveals a significant desire among employees who believe employers have the right to choose where employees should work.

“65 per cent of people told us that they think an employer has the right to determine where people should be working from,” said Margaret Chapman, COO of Narrative Research.

However, 57 per cent of people believe employees should have the right to work from home, while 29 per cent are indifferent.

Chapman said this reflects the complexity of navigating the work-from-home model.

“No-one-size fits all. People aren’t completely aligned on a 100 per cent of the questions that we asked,” she said.

It also varies by age said Chapman. “So younger people and people who are currently working from home are much more likely to say that employees should have the right to work. On the other side people also recognize a really long list of benefits being in the office, like collaboration, team building and spontaneous conversations that have will colleagues as well as opportunities for career advancement and progression.”

The Halifax Chamber of Commerce notes in its own office the quality work being done improves with its hybrid-work model that has employees working majority of the week at the office.

“Productivity has enhanced when we’re here, when we’re together in collaborative work environment,” said Patrick Sullivan, president and CEO of Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

The majority of the people in the survey conducted by Narrative Research also support the federal government’s decision to have employees be required to work three days in the office, which is up from the two days they’ve been working the last few years.

“Over half of people told us that they support the federal government decision,” said Sullivan.

However, federal government employees do not want more days in the office.

“We know by allowing these people to work from home in the accommodated situations it creates that more inclusive work space especially for people with disabilities or childcare,” said Chris Di Liberator, Atlantic’s regional executive vice-president for Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC). “This will also help people in the LGBTQ2S+ group. Especially those who may be transitioning.”

He said, instead the government should be flexible with remote work, based off of peoples needs. “An approach to telework that’s not this unilateral one-size fits all approach that they implement but to take it case-by-case.”

The national survey done by PSAC shows 69 per cent are in favour of government employees working remotely.

“People believe the government should be leading this kind of inclusive work environment. Canadians don’t care where federal public service workers do their work as long as it’s done timely and effectively,” said Di Liberatore.

According to PSAC, during the pandemic many of the work spaces do not look like they did prior to the pandemic.

“There aren’t enough office spaces. The federal government was getting rid of its buildings because no one was using them during the pandemic. Even with the 2 days people are working in the office they are having a tough time finding space, with some working on the floor instead of desks,” said Di Liberatore.

PSAC said it has reached out to government to meet about this, however, have not heard back yet.