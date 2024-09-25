N.B. election debate: Leaders debate tax cuts and health care

New Brunswick's Liberal leader says the Progressive Conservative promise to cut the harmonized sales tax risks pushing the province toward more privatization of the health system.

Susan Holt made the accusation tonight in a leader’s debate hosted by CBC, warning that the premier's plan to cut the HST by two points, to 13 per cent, is the most expensive platform promise of the three main parties.

Holt says the tax cut would reduce government revenue by $450 million a year, putting services at risk, especially health care.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs responded that there is "no foundation" to Holt's accusation, saying his government will find innovative ways to bring health services to citizens, such as expanding the scope of practice of nurses and pharmacists.

Green Party Leader David Coon said his party would end the centralization and privatization of the health system, promising to grant more autonomy to regional hospitals.

The debate marks a key milestone in the provincial election campaign, which started last Thursday and will end with a provincewide vote on Oct. 21.

