N.B. farm creates a Bluenose-inspired corn maze in celebration of schooner’s 100th anniversary

FLORENCEVILLE-BRISTOL, N.B. -

A farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., has carved out a special way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bluenose.

Hunter Brothers Farm has made its mark creating corn mazes for everyone to enjoy.

Inspired by a trip to Nova Scotia, this year's corn maze is all about the legendary schooner.

"So, we stopped in Lunenburg. We went to the Bluenose store and that's where we saw that the 100th anniversary was this year so, we said, 'That would be a good one,'"said Chip Hunter, with Hunter Brothers Farm.

Over the years, those at the farm have come up with certain criteria for creating the maze.

"It's got to have a good picture to go with it. It doesn't have to be, but we like it to be, Canadian and we like it to be local if we can," said Hunter.

The Florenceville-Bristol farmers say they're proud to have made their corn field a must-stop in north western New Brunswick for decades.

"It's funny now. The maze is more about the picture than it is the subject matter," said Hunter. "So, people look at the picture and they see it when they come but in a maze, like this, where the corn is 10 to 12 feet high, you just don't know where you are."

Hunter says COVID-19 restrictions and poor weather has made business slow this year. So far, they've only seen a third of the visitors they'd normally expect.

"In a normal year, we would get somewhere around 6,500 people that would come overall in the 17 days that we're open," explained Hunter. "This year, we've experienced a few shortfalls in that, mostly because of weather."

The Bluenose-inspired maze is open to the public for the next two weekends.