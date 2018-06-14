

It is three years since the death of Jackson Wright, the eight-year-old boy who was struck by an out-of-control vehicle while playing in his front yard.

He has never been far from the thoughts of many and his family has been on a quest for peace since his tragic death, a quest that saw them move away, and then return to New Brunswick. Thursday, Jackson's father visited a playground in Fredericton that has been built to honour Jackson’s memory.

“We’re all thrilled that the playground is now complete,” says Jackson’s father, Jeff Wright.

He can find a bit of comfort here. Something that has been difficult to find since that terrible day Jackson was struck by an out-of-control vehicle in June 2015.

The community immediately rallied around the family.

“These fundraising projects and, particularly the special playground, gave us purpose early on,” Wright said.

It’s been adifficult journey for the Wright family as they moved forward without Jackson.

“We were advised early on not to make any rash decisions in the first year,” Wright said. “So we did wait a full year before we made any big family decisions and, after a year, we thought we should perhaps head back west where our parents were.”

After a year and a half in Calgary, the family made a decision to return.

“We felt this pull back to Jackson's special people and places and felt we had to be in New Brunswick,” said Wright.“(We) ended up landing in Sackville and life in a small town has treated us well. We’re close enough to visit our friends and special people in Fredericton anytime we want.”

That support, in addition to being able to communicate with other families going through their own journey of grief, has been helpful to the wright family.

Being part of that club is something Wright says you never want to part of.

“That said, the club is always here for you when you need them, and there’s a sense of innate support and willingness to listen at the drop of a dime within my group,” Wright said.

He has begun writing a blog as well and describes it as a father's grief diary, and something that has been therapeutic.

“It's still a challenge,” Wright says. “Every day, every week, every month. There's always a reminder. Whether it’s the anniversary of the accident, Mother's day, Father's day, Christmas, Easter, you name it. A basketball tournament, hockey season, baseball season -- there's always something that reminds us of our loss.”

The family has adjusted to its new life without Jackson, but still want to ensure his memory and legacy survive.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.