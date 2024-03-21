N.B. firefighters threaten mass resignation over dispute with municipality

Firefighters in the community of Rexton, N.B., are threatening to resign and not answer calls unless a conflict with municipal leaders is resolved by 7 p.m. Thursday.

In an email to CTV News, Cpt. Sean Sullivan of the Rexton Fire Department said the dispute is with the mayor, CAO and council members of Five Rivers.

Sullivan said firefighters have given notice to officials that if things are not resolved all members will be "resigning" and "no longer answering calls."

The exact nature of the dispute was not mentioned.

"We receive more than 100 calls a year for fires, accidents, water and ice rescue along with many other calls for assistance," said Sullivan in an email. "This will obviously be a major issue for the village."

The fire department posted more details on its Facebook page after an emergency meeting was held Tuesday night.

"We have come to the hardest and unfortunate decision to cease our firefighter duties as of this Thursday March 21, 2024 at 7 p.m., unless Mayor and Council cease their disrespect towards us and let us be the fire department and firefighters we signed up for, the ball is in their court," stated the post.

Wednesday's Facebook post went on to say the firefighters stressed how extremely difficult it was to make this decision.

"We have always taken the utmost pride in serving our residents and the people of this province. This decision was taken because of the harassment and disrespect shown to us in the recent months from the CAO and Five Rivers Mayor and Council," stated the post. "The Mayor and Council of Five Rivers and the Provincial Fire Marshalls Office has been notified of our decision."

CTV News is scheduled to meet with Sullivan and the chief Thursday morning.

CTV News has also reached out to the mayor and two councillors from the municipality of Five Rivers.

More to come…

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.