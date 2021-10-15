N.B. government employees ordered to stop making Indigenous land acknowledgments

Government employees in New Brunswick have been ordered to stop making territorial or title acknowledgments in reference to First Nations lands. Government employees in New Brunswick have been ordered to stop making territorial or title acknowledgments in reference to First Nations lands.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8

A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.

Vehicles move across the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP / Paul Sancya)

U.K. lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents has died

British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday during a routine meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England, an attack that united the U.K.'s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island