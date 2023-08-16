N.B. government, post-secondary institutions launch new website to increase enrollment

The province of New Brunswick is collaborating with eight post-secondary institutions to launch a new initiative to increase enrollment.

Study NB is a new website and brand showcasing New Brunswick as a learning destination for both domestic and international students.

The initiative could help attract more French-speaking students from Africa and Europe to the Université de Moncton, as well as students from within the province.

Gilles Roy, the vice-president of academic and research for Université de Moncton, said they were quite interested in the project and were happy to collaborate with the provincial government.

“Any type of exposure is good exposure and this will bring us, not only on the international scene, but also on the local scene,” said Roy. “I think it’s important to promote our own institutions so that our home-grown students wish to stay here. To study here and to make a living here in New Brunswick.

However, there may not be room for new students.

In July, Université de Moncton spokesperson Josée Basque told CTV News housing was at 100 per cent capacity.

“Our waiting list is around one hundred students, which is about the same as last year,” said Basque in an email on July 26.

The school has made an appeal to the community to see if rooms can be made available for the upcoming school year.

“Housing is a problem. We're looking at different avenues to find solutions,” said Roy. “We have to look at more of a mid-term or long-term solutions. Whether it be construction of new residences or different types of scenarios that we can imagine.”

Roy said the post-secondary institutions will meet with the province in a few weeks to discuss the housing issue for students.

The collaborative also includes the University of New Brunswick, St. Thomas University, Mount Allison University, Collège communautaire du Nouveau Brunswick, New Brunswick Community College, New Brunswick College of Craft and Design and the Maritime College of Forest Technology.

In a news release, Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Arlene Dunn said the province commends the institutions’ shared desire to promote educational opportunities that Study NB may provide.

“This unprecedented collaboration among our publicly funded bodes well for the future of post-secondary education in New Brunswick,” said Dunn.

The project will see the recruitment of students both within Canada and internationally through advertising and promotional events.

Plans are also in the works to include additional institutions at some point in the future.

