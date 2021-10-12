N.B. government says public health orders largely followed over Thanksgiving

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -

The New Brunswick government says a check of more than 600 restaurants, stores, and bars over the long weekend showed COVID-19 rules were largely being followed.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says one compliance order was issued in Moncton, regarding the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination records being checked.

In addition, 63 places of worship were inspected by public safety officers over the long weekend.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John was found to be in non-compliance with the public health order. Details about those allegations have not been released.

"Investigations are ongoing and matters are before the courts," says Health Minister Dorothy Shepard.

The Saint John church made a post on Twitter showing the 'hand delivered' letter it received from the provincial government, dated Oct. 11. The letter says the church will "be closed to public access until it is determined that His Tabernacle Family Church is willing to comply" with the public health order.

Requests for comment from His Tabernacle Family Church weren't returned on Tuesday.

A Facebook video, posted Sunday by His Tabernacle Family Church Pastor Phil Hutchings, shows public safety officers interacting with the church's associate pastor. The video later shows the associate pastor leaving the property accompanied by officers before entering a public safety vehicle.

The provincial government says it also issued 10 self-isolation orders over the long weekend to people who arrived at the borders without any proof of vaccination.