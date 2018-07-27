

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick’s tourism department announced plans on Friday to build a new residence facility at Kings Landing that will be ready for next summer’s tourism season.

“Kings Landing plays an important role in preserving New Brunswick’s history and culture,” and provides “a unique perspective into our past,” Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister John Ames said in a news release. “The Kings Landing residence will ensure summer program participants are fully immersed in the experience of 19th century living in New Brunswick.”

The residence will include a commercial kitchen, a grand room, office space, and direct access to the village.

“This is an exciting new project that will better serve our summer program participants as well as better accommodate visiting students, historians, artists and guests for future programs,” Kings Landing CEO Kevin Cormier said in the release.

Construction will begin in a few weeks at the heritage site, which is located 20 minutes west of Fredericton at Exit 253 of the Trans-Canada Highway.

For more information about Kings Landing, you can visit their website.