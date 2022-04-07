N.B. government, UNB expand nursing programs, as hospitals continue to deal with 'critical staff shortages'
Speaking directly to a handful of nursing students, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard asked them to consider accepting a job in New Brunswick once they’ve graduated.
"I’m sure that you’re reading the news and many have some trepidation about what you may find when you enter the workforce," she said. "We want you to stay and most of all, we want your young faces and your new ideas in our hospitals making a difference in patient care."
There are 1300 vacant nursing positions across the province, and with 700 healthcare workers currently off because of COVID-19 – it’s caused a lot of pressure on frontline workers.
Shephard made the comments as the province announced $1.5 million for the University of New Brunswick to expand its master of nursing-nurse practitioner program from 10 seats to 20.
The school will also add a specialized training course on mental health for nursing undergrads.
"Students in our schools, the isolation that has occurred for the elderly and all facets of our lives – there have been challenges that are new," said Lorna Butler, Dean of Nursing at UNB’s Fredericton campus.
Paula Doucet, president of the N.B. Nurses Union, says anytime nursing programs are expanded is positive – but the healthcare system is experienced a severe shortage now.
"Here we are in the middle of the storm trying to find out way clear," she said. "Yes, this is something for the future. However, it will not alleviate the stressors of the workload that nurses are feeling right now on the frontlines. I’m just hoping that as we move into summer months that these nurses that have been holding our system together for more than the last two years, will actually have some time to recoup, rest and rejuvenate because this is what they desperately need right now is that break."
Horizon Health Network posted on social media that its Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton was "experiencing critical staff shortages" on Wednesday.
"Priority will be given to trauma & critical care patients. Patients with non-urgent medical issues may experience long wait-times," it said.
Shephard said there is ongoing work to try and alleviate the pressures, on the short term, but that it’s up to the Regional Health Authorities to make those decisions.
"The RHA's are tasked with making sure that they can move their resources around as they need to in order to fill those gaps. It doesn't mean it makes it easy. It means that right now we're, our frontline workers are challenged and they need our support," she said.
"It will be about making decisions about whether management is pulled into care and helping with those kinds of initiatives that help to resolve some of those short-term issues. But we know before COVID that we were challenged with our frontline workforce and our health resource workforce and so - while announcements like this today, while don't have an immediate impact, we can't not do them - we have to give nurses an opportunity to know that it's going to get better."
Horizon Health was unavailable to comment Thursday on the staffing situation.
The expansion of the nurse practitioner program will begin fall of 2023, while the new mental health training will start in September.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Budget 2022 makes good on dental care, but little in new health spending
The Liberals have made good on promises to the NDP when it comes to health spending in their newly released budget, but offered little else in new spending to reinvigorate Canada's struggling health system.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.
What Canadians need to know before buying cryptocurrency
As a new survey shows growing interest in cryptocurrencies and tokens, Canadians may be asking themselves what goes into getting into the worldwide market.
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares video and photos of him
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video and photos of the actor for the first time since revealing his aphasia diagnosis.
Budget includes pocketbook promises on low-alcohol beer, vaping and menstrual products
The federal budget contains several pocketbook initiatives including eliminating the 'sin' tax on low-alcohol beer, slapping one on vaping products, and making menstrual products more readily available for Canadians in need.
Federal budget devotes $4.3 billion to Indigenous housing needs
Ottawa is preparing to spend $4.3 billion over seven years to help improve Indigenous housing, while also giving more to help communities contend with the harmful past of residential schools.
Liberals pledge $500M in military aid to Ukraine, plus humanitarian help
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland referenced horrific allegations of Russian war crimes on Thursday as the federal Liberal government promised another $500 million in military aid as well as other financial assistance to Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Sixth person dies more than a week after Brampton, Ont., house fire
The Office of the Fire Marshal says a sixth person has died following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., last week.
-
Old shipwreck in Niagara River pushed closer to brink of falls after storm
A 104-year-old shipwreck that sits near the brink of Niagara Falls has moved closer to the edge following bad weather this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man seriously injured in shooting outside Toronto subway station, police say
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting a Toronto subway station, police say.
Calgary
-
Infectious disease expert warns not enough Albertans have had a 3rd COVID-19 vaccination
'People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine," Dr. Lynora Saxinger said. "A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it.'
-
Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
TELUS Spark harnessing the sun's energy
Technicians have more than 13 weeks to finish wiring a massive solar array in the TELUS Spark parking lot where 2,292 high-efficiency bi-facial solar panels will make up the The Renfrew Solar Carport.
Montreal
-
15-year-old stabbed in Montreal; police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Thursday afternoon in the city's Rosemont neighbourhood.
-
Regional health board head called police to report several deaths at Herron residence in April 2020
Newly-surfaced audio of a 911 call placed by Montreal's West Island Health Board president reveals more details of public health's response to deaths at CHSLD Herron in 2020.
-
$25,000 settlement for Sixties Scoop survivors a 'slap in the face'
Learning this week that the final amount of the settlement for Indigenous Sixties Scoop survivors would total $25,000 has left many offended and feeling their trauma is not worth much.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon. Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw on CTVNewsEdmonton at 3:30 p.m.
-
'A quiet moment of reckoning': Edmonton photojournalist captures world prize for Kamloops Residential School image
A poignant photo of girls' dresses draped over crosses placed near Kamloops, captured by a local photojournalist, has won the top honour in the world.
-
Woman hospitalized, school put on lockdown after Mill Woods shooting
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after she was shot in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario passes new rules that mandate employers tell workers if they are being tracked
Ontario has passed new laws that require companies to tell their employees if and how they are being electronically tracked, along with establishing a minimum wage for gig workers.
-
North Bay standoff related to break-in, assault: police
There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East and now more information about the situation is coming to light.
-
Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service
Residents of the community of Foleyet, west of Timmins, are angry they might lose ambulance service.
London
-
Residents roll up sleeves for fourth dose rollout
Fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine became available Thursday for those in the general population 60 years of age or older, along with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Individuals and their adult household members.
-
'The curtains were on fire as I got in my wheelchair': London, Ont. fire victim pleads for accessible housing
A London, Ont. woman who lost her home in a fast-moving fire, is now calling for more affordable and accessible housing.
-
Residents fight for future of West Grey Police Service
It doesn’t take long to find the “Save the West Grey Police Service” signs on lawns of taxpayers in and around Durham, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
'It lit on contact': Canada's oldest grain elevator burns down
A grain elevator that was considered the oldest still-standing grain elevator in Canada, burned to the ground in Elva, Man. earlier this week.
-
Where you can find rapid tests this weekend in Winnipeg
The Province of Manitoba will be handing out rapid antigen test kits this weekend, and has plans to soon make them available in rural libraries.
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 transmission on the rise in Manitoba, BA.2 most prominent strain: Roussin
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, noted the BA.2 COVID strain is the main strain circulating in Manitoba according to wastewater data, noting it makes up 60 per cent of transmission in Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges employers to encourage mask-wearing
Ottawa's top doctor says she is discussing new COVID-19 restrictions with the Ontario government and is asking employers to encourage mask use in the workplace as COVID-19 continues to surge.
-
Multiple proposals for LeBreton Flats major attraction, NCC says
The National Capital Commission has received multiple proposals for a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, but isn’t yet saying whether an NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators is among them.
Saskatoon
-
University of Sask. coach reinstated after he was fired for recruiting athlete facing sexual assault charge
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has reinstated a fired University of Saskatchewan volleyball coach.
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Vancouver
-
Firing of B.C. health worker who refused COVID-19 vaccine upheld at arbitration
A health-care worker fired after confirming she had "absolutely" no intention of complying with B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has lost a grievance against her former employer.
-
Abbotsford mushroom farms fined $650K for dumping in local creeks
A pair of mushroom farms in Abbotsford have been fined more than half a million dollars as a result of Fisheries Act violations involving "effluent" being dumped into local waterways.
-
Vancouver businesses gearing up for return of cruise ship season
Following a two-year hiatus, cruise season is about to get underway in Vancouver with the first ship scheduled to arrive Sunday.
Regina
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
-
1,880 customers still without power following spring storm: SaskPower
More than 1,800 SaskPower customers in southwest Saskatchewan remain without power as of Thursday afternoon, following a spring snow storm earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP identify vehicle of interest in ‘brazen’ home invasion, attack on teens
Mounties have identified a vehicle of interest in a brazen daytime home invasion in last month that saw two teenage girls attacked with bear spray in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health adds 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly pandemic update
Island Health reported 34 new COVID-19 hospitalizations last week, according to B.C.'s new weekly report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
B.C. floats rules to push charged, convicted politicians out of local elected posts
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has introduced new tools it says will help local governments in British Columbia to act when elected officials are accused or convicted of breaking the law.