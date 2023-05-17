N.B. health network gives recruitment update: 'We'll be at this for a while'

New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has recruited almost 2,400 new health-care professionals for the province but it's only a net gain of 550 employees.

The recruitment numbers come from the 2022/2023 fiscal year. The health authority made the announcement Wednesday morning.

In total, 528 registered nurses, 337 licenced practical nurses and 523 personal care attendants were recruited to come work in the province.

Hundreds of additional support staff and allied health professionals have also been recruited by Horizon.

Gail Lebel, Horizon vice-president and chief human resource officer, said recruitment directly impacts wait times and patient care and access.

"When [we] hire and retain high-quality health-care workers everybody benefits," said Lebel during a conference call with the media.

Lebel cautioned there was still a lot of work to do.

"We still have lots of vacancies. So we'll be at this for a while and we need to improve our engagement and retention," said Lebel.

Lebel said one cause of all the departures is the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's lots of areas that need to be worked on, including our work environment," said Lebel. "I think the good news is we have improved our turnover year over year."

Horizon did not provide numbers for physician recruitment in the announcement but promised to provide an update later in the day.

Kerry Kennedy, Horizon’s regional director of talent acquisition, said all positions in the health network are a challenge to recruit.

"We used to identify our top five hard-to-recruit and that would be physicians, nurses, psychologists and everything. Everything is a challenge to recruit and all of our efforts doesn't rest on the shoulders of one profession. It's a unified collective effort," said Kennedy.

Horizon listed several recruitment initiatives including trips to India, the United Kingdom, Dubai and Ireland.

The health network also helped recruit new employees through partnerships with the Vitalité Health Network, the Department of Health and other provincial departments.

"Everybody understands the challenges with recruitment and retention and everybody has a vested interest in it and for that, New Brunswick will see success," said Kennedy about the partnerships.

More to come ...

