Health officials in New Brunswick have confirmed two more cases of measles in the Saint John area, bringing the total number of cases to 11.

The new cases were confirmed late Tuesday and are both linked to a previous confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

On Friday, public health officials issued a directive that staff and students at the high school must receive a measles booster shot if they want to continue working and studying at the school.

As of Monday, more than 950 students and staff had been given the vaccine, and it was still available to the final few people who had not received it.

District school officials have also cancelled a number of planned out-of-province class trips at two other schools in the district as a result of the measles outbreak.

The measles virus is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected person. Measles can be more severe in adults and infants and can lead to complications.

Early symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough or tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days, a red rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

Health officials are asking anyone who has these symptoms to call ahead before visiting their doctor or emergency room, so that necessary measures can be put into place to prevent the spread to others.

The New Brunswick government says measles can be prevented with a vaccine and that most people are protected after two doses of the vaccine. In New Brunswick, the vaccine that protects against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella is free of charge for babies aged 12 and 18 months.

