N.B. Human Rights Commission concerned over LGBTQ policy review in schools

The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission has expressed concern over the government's decision to review the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.

Commission chair Claire Roussel-Sullivan says Policy 713 establishes minimum standards for schools to ensure a safe, welcoming and inclusive school environment for LGBTQ students.

Her comments today are in reaction to reports about the provincial government's decision to review the policy after it heard concerns by a variety of groups, including parents and teachers.

Roussel-Sullivan is reminding the government of its obligations to safeguard the equality and dignity of all school-going children, regarding its commitments under the international, national and provincial human rights system.

The province's decision to review Policy 713 has faced intense scrutiny and harsh criticism, with former education minister Dominic Cardy accusing Premier Blaine Higgs of wanting to gut sex education.

Gail Costello, with LGBTQ advocacy group Pride in Education, helped write the policy and says the Education Department should not allow a small group of people to dictate government decisions.

