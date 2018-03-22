

A new initiative is expected to rapidly reduce the wait list for a family doctor in New Brunswick.

The model will see all doctors work under one roof, with each having their own individual practice and access to all patient medical records.

"It's what the young physicians want. Ninety-nine per cent of physicians graduating want to be in a group setting,” says family physician Dr. Stephane Paulin, who is among the first group of four doctors to work under the model.

Doctors will also provide coverage after hours, helping to reduce wait times in emergency rooms.

“When you have access to all of their medical information we are providing better care. They don't want to go in the emergency room and repeating their story or the after hour clinic and reviewing everything everytime," says Dr. Paulin.

According to the New Brunswick Medical Society, close to 75,000 New Brunswickers are without a family doctorand 21,000 are on a waiting list.

There are currently 33 family doctor vacancies in the province and 61 specialist vacancies.

The new model is based on what other Canadian provinces are practicing. Dr. Paulin says as more offices start to practice as a team, the easier it will be to recruit young family physicians.

