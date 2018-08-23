

By Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Tory leader accused the governing Liberals of failing the private sector Thursday as the provincial election campaign officially got underway.

"(Premier) Brian Gallant's never-ending tax increases are crushing this province's entrepreneurial spirit," Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs said at a campaign stop in Tracyville, south of Fredericton.

"At the rate they're awarding government contracts to businesses outside of the province, it's no wonder we're last for economic growth."

For his part, Gallant promised Thursday to extend the government's infrastructure program by two years at $75 million per year.

The government created the program in 2014, committing $900 million over six years on infrastructure projects such as roads, schools and hospitals.

"Our plan is working," Gallant said.

"When we invest in our roads, schools and hospitals we provide New Brunswickers a fairer economy, better education for our children, and more timely access to the health care our families need."

The new commitment extends the program through 2022.

In Tracyville, Higgs said his party would protect New Brunswick businesses from unfair trade practices and insist on using them for government work whenever possible.

"We're going to start by conducting a full review of existing legislation and regulations to ensure they embrace a New Brunswick first philosophy. Our laws must be designed to protect New Brunswick companies and workers from unfair trade practices," Higgs said.

He said in some cases it would mean breaking larger contracts into components so that smaller New Brunswick companies could compete.

"It's simple -- if New Brunswick businesses grow, so will our economy. And that's good for everyone," Higgs said.

The leaders of the Green and People's Alliance parties campaigned Thursday in the Fredericton area, while the New Democrats launched their campaign in front of the provincial legislature.

"We've launched five key planks already -- raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, eliminating college fees and reducing tuition fees for university students, and our environmental platform is very strong. We will transform the province to a greener economy," said NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie.

The New Democrats have yet to nominate all their candidates, but McKenzie said she's confident of having a full slate.

"We've been looking for women candidates and minority candidates. We want to do it properly and it has taken us a little bit longer but I'm very proud of the candidates we have," she said.

The New Democrats have not had a member in the legislature since 2005.

At dissolution the Liberals had 24 seats and the Progressive Conservatives had 22. There were one Green and one Independent, and one vacant seat.

Chief Electoral Officer Kimberly Poffenroth signed the writs Wednesday to set the wheels in motion for the vote set for Sept. 24.

The economy, energy, trade, and health care are expected to be among the major issues debated door to door as candidates vie for the 49 seats in the provincial legislature.

The campaigning has been underway for some time, but now all the campaign signs can go up, and more promises made.

All 50 returning offices around the province are now open -- one in each of the 49 ridings and a satellite office on Grand Manan island.