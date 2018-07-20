

A 19-year-old New Brunswick man who fell from the back of a moving vehicle has died from his injuries.

The RCMP say the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday at the old firing range near Pont Lafrance, N.B.

Police say two people were standing on the rear bumper of an SUV and one man fell from the vehicle while it was moving.

The Saint-Irénée man was taken to hospital, where police say he died around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the vehicle – a 21-year-old man from Tracadie – was arrested and released on a promise to appear in Tracadie provincial court on Oct. 24.