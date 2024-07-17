ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. man, 24, dies following collision between dirt bike and side-by-side

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 24-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a collision between a side-by-side and dirt bike near Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, N.B.

    Tracadie RCMP responded to a report of the collision on Hache Road around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

    Police say they believe the crash happened when the driver of the dirt bike collided head-on with the side-by-side.

    The driver and sole occupant of the dirt bike, from Brantville, N.B., was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he died the following day.

    The occupants of the side-by-side were not injured, according to RCMP.

    A collision reconstructionist assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

