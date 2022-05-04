N.B. man, 59, dies after SUV collides with dump truck in Long Creek

A man has died after an SUV collided with a dump truck in Long Creek, N.B.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the driver of the northbound SUV collided with the southbound dump truck when he tried to pass another vehicle.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The 59-year-old man was from Rogersville, N.B., but his name has not been released.

Police say the driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.