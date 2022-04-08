N.B. man, 73, charged with possessing and making available child pornography

A 73-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., is facing two charges following an RCMP investigation into child pornography.

The investigation started in March 2021, as part of an effort by the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Riverview as part of the investigation in June of that year. Police say the man was arrested at the scene and several electronic devices were seized.

The man was released from custody on strict conditions pending a future court appearance.

Policesay Terrance Steeves appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday and was charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography. He is set to return to Moncton provincial court on May 19.