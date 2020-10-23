HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old man from Elsipogtog, N.B., has been arrested and charged in connection with an Oct. 14 suspicious fire at a home on West Galloway Road in West Galloway, N.B.

RCMP say at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 14 members of the Richibucto RCMP and Rexton Fire Department responded to a home on fire on West Galloway Road.

No one was home at the time. Police discovered a deceased dog inside the residence. The investigation determined the fire had been deliberately set.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 31-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, both from Elsipogtog, in relation to the investigation. The 52-year-old woman was later released pending a future court appearance.

On Thursday, 31-year old Aaron Robert Clement appeared in court by way of tele-remand and was charged with arson and injuring or endangering other animals.

Clement was released by the court and is scheduled to return to provincial court on November 12, to enter a plea.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have been around West Galloway Road and witnessed suspicious activity on Oct. 14, to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.