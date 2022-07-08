N.B. man charged with defrauding more than $1 million
A New Brunswick man has been charged with 19 offences after a years-long investigation ended with him accused of committing more than $1 million in fraud.
The investigation dates back to the summer of 2019, when New Brunswick RCMP received two separate complaints alleging fraud against an individual. Then, in November of that year, the Financial and Consumer Services Commission contacted police with information related to several complaints of fraud traced back to the same person.
Ten months later, the N.B. RCMP’s Financial Crime Unit took over the investigation.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a 57-year-old man was arrested in Edmundston on March 2, before being released on conditions.
On Monday, police charged Daniel Bard, of Saint-Basile, N.B., with 19 offences, including:
-
Five counts of fraud over $5,000
-
Five counts of theft over $5,000
-
Attempt to commit fraud
-
Attempted theft
-
Six counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- Laundering proceeds of crime
Bard is set to appear in provincial court on Sept. 23.
"Financial crime investigations can be very complex, and can take time," N.B. RCMP Sgt. André Pepin said in a press release. "Our investigators have worked diligently on this file in order to gather the evidence needed to support the charges laid this week in court."
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
