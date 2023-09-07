N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide

Portraits of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier are pictured on Sept. 7, 2023 at an N.B. RCMP media briefing. The couple was killed on Sept. 7, 2019. Portraits of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier are pictured on Sept. 7, 2023 at an N.B. RCMP media briefing. The couple was killed on Sept. 7, 2019.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?

During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island