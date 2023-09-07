N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide

A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.

Jansen Bryan Baker from Moncton was charged Thursday with two accounts of first degree murder in the deaths, according to court documents.

The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard and 74-year-old Rose-Marie were found inside their home on Amirault Street just after noon on Sept. 7, 2019.

The New Brunswick RCMP is holding a media briefing about the investigation Thursday, on the four-year anniversary of the deaths, at 1:30 p.m. in Dieppe.

Baker’s address is listed as the Atlantic Institution, which is a federal corrections facility in Renous, N.B., where police say he is in custody due to several unrelated charges.

Police have previously said they don’t believe the Saulnier murders were random.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

