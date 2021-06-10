HALIFAX -- A 26-year-old man from Perth-Andover, N.B. is facing charges of forcible confinement and aggravated assault following an incident in the community early Tuesday morning.

Perth-Andover RCMP says at approximately 2 a.m. on June 8, officers responded to a report of an injured man in an apartment building on Main Street in Perth-Andover.

The injured man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was later released.

Later Tuesday morning, officers searched a different apartment in the same building, where they believed the altercation had occurred.

Police say a 26-year-old man was arrested without incident, and officers seized a prohibited firearm and drugs.

Donald James Pirie of Perth-Andover appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Wednesday, and was charged with forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

He was ordered to undergo a five-day psychiatric assessment and is scheduled to return to court on June 15.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.