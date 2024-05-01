N.B. government spends $6.9M for Tracadie sewage lagoon

The New Brunswick government is spending close to $7 million to improve infrastructure in Tracadie, which they hope will enable further housing developments.

According to a news release from the province, Tracadie will receive $6.9 million to improve its sewage lagoon, which has been under pressure due to growth in the region amid an increased demand for workforce and senior housing.

“Our aging infrastructure must be renovated and expanded to support the addition of new real estate and commercial and industrial construction for a viable future,” said Tracadie Mayor Denis Losier in the release. “In addition, the municipality of Hautes-Terres is served by the regional municipality of Tracadie in terms of wastewater treatment and the former experiences the same realities in terms of housing and economic expansion.”

