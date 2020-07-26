HALIFAX -- A man from Dieppe, N.B. is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Hillsdale, N.B.

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP responded to reports of the collision on Route 111 near Hammondvale, N.B.

Upon initial inspection, police believe the driver of the motorcycle, travelling westbound, lost control of his vehicle and collided into a pickup truck that was travelling eastbound.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a 67-year-old woman also from Dieppe, was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the pickup truck were not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.