N.B. man dies after motorcycle collides with guardrail in Stoney Creek

    A 64-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a motorcycle crash in Stoney Creek, N.B.

    Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 114 around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

    The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle died at the scene, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police say they believe the crash happened when the motorcycle drifted to one side of the road and hit a guardrail.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office also attended the scene.

    An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

    Route 114 was closed for about there hours and has since reopened.

