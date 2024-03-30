ATLANTIC
    • N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Richibouctou-Village

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    A 40-year-old man from Richibouctou-Village, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Thursday.

    RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Richibouctou-Village Road, in Richibouctou-Village, around 10:30 p.m., police said in a news release on Saturday.

    Police say the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office and an RCMP collision reconstructionist and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

    Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

    Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP Detachment at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

