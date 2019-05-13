

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly broke into a home on New Brunswick’s Esgenoôpetitj First Nation and assaulted a man inside.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at the home shortly before 12 a.m. Friday.

Police allege a masked man entered the home and tried to steal prescription pills from the resident. Police say an altercation ensued and the homeowner was assaulted. He sustained minor injuries.

RCMP officers arrested a man a short time later.

Weldon Kimberley Ward appeared in Miramichi provincial court Friday. The 49-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation is facing charges of break, enter and theft, disguise with intent, assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with a curfew, failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking, and mischief.

Ward was remanded into custody and is due back in court Monday afternoon for a bail hearing.