N.B. man facing child porn offences after electronic devices seized from Petit-Rocher home: RCMP

A 38-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged in connection with an investigation into child pornography in Petit-Rocher, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit started its investigation in November 2022 after receiving information from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Petit-Rocher-Nord on Oct. 12, 2023 as part of the ongoing investigation.

Thirty-eight-year-old Serge Aubé from Petit-Rocher was arrested at the scene, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police say officers also seized several electronic devices.

Aubé was released from custody on strict conditions pending a future court appearance.

On Monday, he appeared in court and was charged with possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone who is a victim, or has any information related to these incidents or similar ones, is being asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

