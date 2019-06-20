

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man from Tilley, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle collision.

Perth-Andover RCMP received the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a single-vehicle collision on Highway 130.

RCMP believes the accident happened when the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, lost control and crashed into a home.

No one in the home was injured.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.