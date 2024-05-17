N.B. man takes talent to the air, hoping others catch his love for extreme pogo stick performing

Duncan Murray spends lots of time airborne and that’s exactly how he likes it.

Murray received a pogo stick as a child and fell in love with the activity.

“I got pretty good at that, I did the fifth grade talent show,” said Murray.

“Eventually I discovered videos online of people jumping super high and doing really cool tricks.”

In order to be able to do those kind of tricks, Murray knew he needed to upgrade his pogo stick.

The 23-year-old says he used the money he received after graduating high school to buy his first “real” pogo, at a cost of about $700.

Five years later, he’s one of only a handful of Canadians to be considered a professional at the sport – and yes, extreme pogo is a sport.

“I knew this was something I really wanted to do for a long time, before I actually owned the pogo stick,” said Murray.

“I’ve always loved extreme sports. I’ve always been kind of an adrenaline junkie.”

It takes a lot of physical endurance to jump as high as Murray, who holds two Guinness World Records.

Raised in Burton, N.B., his talent has earned him appearances on shows like Canada’s Got Talent.

“When people aske me ‘What do you do?’ I’m like, do I say I am a professional athlete? Am I a professional entertainer? I don’t know, I think I am kind of an athlete, entertainer, performer, like a mix of things,” said Murray.

Murray is currently competing on Britain’s Got Talent and is also in his last year of kinesiology at the University of New Brunswick. His hope is to one day open his own pogo fitness studio, and train others to do the sport he loves.

