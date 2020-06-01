RIVERVIEW, N.B. -- A New Brunswick man who lives with Parkinson’s disease is doing what he can to give back to others fighting the same battle.

Ralph Richardson and his caretaker began walking laps in the driveway of his Riverview, N.B. home in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I do them rain or shine,” says Richardson.

A week ago, the 79-year-old set a goal to walk for 100 days and to raise $100 each day for Parkinson’s Canada.

“It was originally inspired by the gentleman in the U.K. that was walking around his garden raising funds for the hospitals over there,” says Greg Hicks, Richardson’s caretaker.

The pair have already passed the halfway mark, raising just over $5,400.

The goal is to reach the $10,000 mark by day 100, which lands near Richardson’s 80th birthday.

“By 11 o’clock in the morning, he's pretty much at the point in his day where I might be at eleven o’clock at night and then he’s still also battling Parkinson’s and he goes out at 11 o’clock, does his walk, and its amazing. He is truly an inspiration,” says Hicks.