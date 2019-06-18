

CTV Atlantic





By the end of the summer, carbon monoxide detectors will be installed in all New Brunswick public schools.

New Brunswick's Education and Early Childhood Development Minister, Dominic Cardy, has announced the alarms will be installed in about 160 provincial schools.

The schools currently have fuel-fired appliances, and the new monitors will include alerts and early detection features.

“It was certainly something that was easy to flag as something we could make an easy fix to improve safety in the schools, and glad we are able to make it happen,” Cardy said Tuesday.

Cardy says schools didn't have them before, as they aren't required by federal building code.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur quickly and without notice,” said provincial fire marshal Michael Lewis. “It has no colour, taste or smell and does not irritate the eyes, nose or throat. Whether in the school or at home, installing a carbon monoxide alarm is the only way to ensure people’s safety.”

In a news release, the province says the tenders were issued June 3 and installation work is expected to take place during the summer break.

