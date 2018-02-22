

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick Museum will be built at the former Coast Guard property on the Saint John waterfront.

The museum will move from its current locations in Market Square and Douglas Avenue to under one roof.

A new building will be constructed on the site housing both the Museum Exhibition Centre and Collections Centre.

The province will purchase the Coast Guard site from the city of Saint John, with the final closing date for purchase being in September.

The New Brunswick government has committed $50 million to the project.

Federal funding for the new museum site has yet to be secured, but Premier Brian Gallant says he’s confident they will receive federal support.

Gallant says planning, design, engineering and other pre-construction work will soon get underway.