HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in New Brunswick as of Sunday.

According to the province's website, N.B. has 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four more recoveries were announced Sunday bringing the provincial total to 158.

Of the active cases, two of them remain hospitalized, with one patient in an intensive care unit.

As of Sunday, the province has conducted 42,754 tests for COVID-19.

On Friday, the Campbellton region moved back into the "yellow phase" of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan with the rest of the province, which will allow for gradual reopening of businesses and activities.

That means that "all remaining businesses may open provided they ensure appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and subject to general guidelines from Public Health and the Guidelines for New Brunswick Workplaces issued by WorkSafeNB."

It also means that household bubbles can be extended to close friends and family. Non-regulated health professionals and businesses can open, including acupuncturists and naturopaths.

Personal services businesses can open, including: barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists.

A cap on the number of people gathering in controlled venues is lifted.

To get more information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines, it is available online.