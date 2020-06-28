HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has gone 19 consecutive days without seeing a new case of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the province announced that there continues to be no active cases of COVID-19, with the last case being identified on June 9.

Case outlook

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 1,061.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 381 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 53,056 negative test results.

Two people are currently in hospital – both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are being treated in hospital.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 63 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

The government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

As of Sunday, the central, western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no additional cases at this time.

Western zone: 52 cases

Central zone: 898 cases

Northern zone: 57 cases

Eastern zone: 54 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: