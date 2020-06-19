HALIFAX -- All of New Brunswick -- with the exception of Zone 5 – is moving ahead to the next level of the yellow recovery phase, effective immediately.

“This new phase will allow more gatherings, more activities, more access to family and more travel from outside the province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, during a news conference in Fredericton on Friday.

“With every step forward, there are risks. More than ever, it’s essential that people throughout the province watch for COVID-19 infection symptoms so we continue to take measures to slow down the spread.”

More restrictions are being eased and more businesses can reopen under this phase.

Businesses that choose to reopen during this phase must prepare an operational plan that respects the public health guidelines.

The following changes are effective Friday:

Overnight camps can reopen.

Residents of long-term care facilities can have indoor visits with one visitor at a time, if the facility is able to do so. Two visitors will be allowed if the visitor requires support.

New Brunswick residents no longer need to self-isolate when returning from work in another Canadian province or territory, but they should self-monitor for symptoms.

Canadian residents who own property in New Brunswick can enter the province, but they must self-isolate for 14 days, or the duration of their visit if it is shorter than 14 days.

Canadian residents can visit family members in New Brunswick, but they must self-isolate for 14 days, or the duration of their visit if it is shorter than 14 days.

All organized sports are permitted, with appropriate distancing and sanitizing.

A cap on the number of people gathering in controlled venues is lifted. Occupancy is based on the ability to maintain physical distancing between participants that are not close friends and family. This includes churches, swimming pools, saunas, water parks, rinks, indoor recreational facilities and organized sports that previously had a gathering limit of 50 people.

Venues with indoor events with controlled entry or controlled seating are required to maintain records of users’ contact information to allow Public Health to conduct contact tracing in case of exposure to COVID-19 at the facility.

If the number of cases remains low over the next week, all remaining businesses could open on June 26, with appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and operational plans respecting Public Health guidelines.

Zone 5

Russell said Friday that the situation in Zone 5 -- the Campbellton region -- is improving, though it remains in the orange recovery phase at this time.

Zone 5 is the location of a recent outbreak of COVID-19, which has resulted in 40 confirmed cases of the virus and two deaths.

Russell said the COVID-19 outbreak in Zone 5 has been centred around a seniors’ home and local health facilities, and the virus doesn’t appear to have spread throughout the community or to other areas of New Brunswick.

She is encouraging anyone with any COVID-19 symptoms to get tested and, if the situation continues to improve, Zone 5 could move into the yellow recovery phase at the end of the month.

“With Zone 5, we haven’t been able to move forward at the moment, but the plans are in place to look at that in the next little while,” said Russell.

“If the tests are confirmed that there’s no community spread, Zone 5 should go to the yellow phase on June 26.”

No new cases of COVID-19

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 164, though 135 people have recovered from the virus, including 14 cases related to the Campbellton outbreak.

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Two people are in hospital and one patient is in an intensive care unit.

As of Friday, 39,806 tests had been conducted.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.