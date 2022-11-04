N.B. opposition leader calls controversial appointment a “slap in the face” to Francophones

Criticism swirled across New Brunswick on Friday after Premier Blaine Higgs’ decision to appoint Kris Austin to a committee reviewing the Official Languages Act.

Austin, the former leader of the People’s Alliance Party, has been critical of bilingualism policies – a stance the Francophone community is calling a “slap in the face.”

Susan Holt, the leader of the N.B. Liberal Party, chalked the move up to “another middle finger to the Francophone population” of the province.

Green Party Leader David Coon shares Holt’s concerns.

“[Higgs has] made it very clear that he doesn’t support the rights that are entrenched in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for Francophones and Acadians in New Brunswick,” Coon said. “So he should have no business discussing a response to the recommendations of the commissioner on the review of the Official Languages Act.”

The Société de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick condemns the decision to include Austin on the committee. The group met with Higgs on Wednesday.

"We have tried to build some bridges with this government and each time we have tried the only sign we have is a slap in the face and this is a slap in the face for the Acadian-Francophone community,” said president Alexandre Cédric Doucet.

The committee has ten representatives --- only two of which are Francophone. Still, the premier is defending his decision.

"It's important for me, for us, to collectively get it right,” Higgs said. “So that we all feel that we're being fair to each other, but we're raising the bar and ensuring that both cultures work together, and that the Francophone culture is protected so we don't lose ground in that area, and we've focused on that, in immigration, as I've said before, and we're focusing on that here in the language response.”

Higgs said the committee represents a range of views on the issue and has had two meetings so far.

In a statement, Austin noted that he always has and will continue to “support the rights of Anglophones and Francophones to receive service in their language of choice in our officially bilingual province.”

“I am participating in the committee to offer my ideas on how we can accomplish this in a fair and equitable manner that reflects the linguistic makeup of New Brunswick. Bringing various opinions and ideas to the table supports a healthy conversation. At the end of the day, it’s a team approach and I am there to provide my thoughts.”