N.B. opposition leader calls controversial appointment a “slap in the face” to Francophones

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury: AP source

A close ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war

Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island