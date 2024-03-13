N.B. police say truck involved in fatal crash last fall has been found

Moncton RCMP say they are now in possession of a truck they believe was involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Memramcook, N.B., in September 2023.

Police confirmed in an email March 13 that they possessed the truck.

“I can confirm that the RCMP is in possession of the truck,” wrote Sgt. Eric Hanson of the RCMP in the email.

However, Hanson sad he could not provide any further details because the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 106 in Memramcook at about 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2023, according to an RCMP news release.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, died at the scene.

Police say there were no other reported injuries.

Police believe the car crashed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch.

“Speed is believed to have been a factor in the collision,” writes Const. Rob Driscoll in the release.

After further investigation, police believe that another vehicle was involved in the crash and fled the scene before emergency services could arrive.

CCTV footage obtained nearby captured a 2019 grey or silver Chevrolet Silverado, and police said they were still searching for that truck in November 2023.

The investigation continues.

