

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say 21-year-old Caleb Elijah Smith of Oromocto is wanted for breaching his conditions.

Attempts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful.

Smith is described as a five-foot-six, 130-pound man with red hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has several prominent tattoos, including “ASAP” across his throat, “BEAT DOWN” on his knuckles and “SMITH” on his back. He also has numerous tattoos on both upper and lower arms.

Officers believe Smith is still in the Oromocto area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb Smith is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.