N.B. police share photos of suspect in Dieppe robbery

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a person connected to a robbery in Dieppe, N.B.

In a news release Friday, police say they responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the Champlain Mall on Paul Street around 9 p.m. on Aug. 24.

“The individual entered the store, went to the cashier, and then left with multiple items valued at over $700 without paying. The employees followed the individual outside the store and the suspect warned them to stay away, threatening he had a gun,” reads the release.

According to police, the man then walked outside and got in a dark grey Dodge Journey with black rims, fleeing before officers arrive.

The man is described as an older man who is approximately six feet tall, weighing around 220 pounds, with a mustache and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle, or may have information that could help the investigation, to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

