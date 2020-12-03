Advertisement
N.B. public health declares outbreak in Campbellton over; reports six new cases of COVID-19
HALIFAX -- The COVID-19 outbreak in Zone 5 (the Campbellton) region is officially over.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said public health has monitored two 14-day incubation cycles since Nov. 5 and they now feel comfortable declaring the outbreak over at a news conference Thursday afternoon in Fredericton.
"It really was a collective effort," said Russell.
Russell said the test results are back from another round of testing at Parkland Saint John and all residents tested negative. There is, however, one new case identified in an employee, who has been isolating since Nov. 24.
Another round of testing will happen at the independant living section tomorrow and the nursing home next Tuesday.
Public health also announced that there are six new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick:
- one case in Moncton region
- three cases in Saint John region
- two cases in Fredericton region
There are 111 active cases in the province, with no one in hospital. There are about 1,500 people in isolation.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.