HALIFAX -- Unlike their high school counterparts, New Brunswick students in Grades K-8 will be going to school every day in classroom groupings or bubbles – the size of which will depend on the grade.

In Grades K-2, group size will be as low as 15 students per class, for Grades 3-5 it will 22, and Grades 6-8 will remain normal, George Daley, the deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Daley said the grouping or bubble method was used earlier on the pandemic with early learning centres and "to date they have proved to be successful."

There will be some noticeable changes, though.

Daley said there will be some staggered starts and breaks to ensure spacing among groups is protected. Teachers and staff will also be asking students to minimize physical contact and shared items.

"They will be able to share supplies, but it is recommended they bring their own," Daley said. "If any supplies are shared, they should be cleaned at the end of the day."

There will be no interaction with other groupings and students are expected to bring two clean community masks to school every day, unless they've been advised by a medical professional to not wear a mask.

Additionally, masks are not meant to replace physical distancing or good hygiene --- they are a supplement to those methods.

"Physical distancing is not expected in the classroom, but it is in common areas," Daley said.

The department is requiring that any equipment that is used by multiple groupings, such as physical education equipment or computers, must be cleaned after each use.

Daley also revealed some details about music education, which will happen with some precaution, adding that it was one of most complex issues the department has had to deal with.

There will be sharing of musical instruments, but they will have to be cleaned and disinfected after each use and there will be extra precautions for wind instruments.

As much as possible, music education will take place outdoors and during any singing activities, students will be asked to sing "softly," or maintain the proper physical distance, Daley said.

Parents with questions about the Return to School plan can email edcommunication@gnb.ca. For questions about the laptop subsidy program, parents can call 1-833-901-1963 or email EECDRTS-EDPERAE@gnb.ca.