N.B. RCMP arrest 1 man, searching for another considered ‘armed and dangerous’

The New Brunswick RCMP says it has arrested one man and is searching for another after a firearm incident in Lawrence Station earlier this week.

Police say 28-year-old Joshua Ryan Gibson was arrested Thursday in Lake George in connection with the investigation.

The RCMP is still asking for the public's help to find 33-year-old Ronald McLaughlin.

Police believe he is in possession of a firearm and consider him armed and dangerous.

“If you see him, do not approach, and call 911 immediately,” says Cpl. Hans Ouellette in an RCMP news release.

The RCMP says officers responded to the Lawrence Station area around 6 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a gun being fired.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

