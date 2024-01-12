ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. RCMP arrest 1 man, searching for another considered ‘armed and dangerous’

    Ronald McLaughlin in a photo supplied by police. (Courtesy: RCMP) Ronald McLaughlin in a photo supplied by police. (Courtesy: RCMP)

    The New Brunswick RCMP says it has arrested one man and is searching for another after a firearm incident in Lawrence Station earlier this week.

    Police say 28-year-old Joshua Ryan Gibson was arrested Thursday in Lake George in connection with the investigation.

    The RCMP is still asking for the public's help to find 33-year-old Ronald McLaughlin.

    Police believe he is in possession of a firearm and consider him armed and dangerous.

    “If you see him, do not approach, and call 911 immediately,” says Cpl. Hans Ouellette in an RCMP news release.

    The RCMP says officers responded to the Lawrence Station area around 6 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a gun being fired.

    No one was injured.

    Anyone with information on McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News