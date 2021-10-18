N.B. RCMP arrest four people in Elsipogtog First Nation drug investigation

HALIFAX -

Three women and a man are facing charges after RCMP seized ‘significant quantities of drugs’ as part of an ongoing drug investigation in New Brunswick’s Elsipogtog First Nation.

Elsipogtog RCMP says on Oct. 14, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Elsipogtog First Nation as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

During the search, police say they seized significant quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Two 46-year-old females, a 67-year-old female and a 46-year-old male were arrested at the scene. The four individuals were later released, and are scheduled to appear in Elsipogtog Provincial Court and Moncton Provincial Court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.