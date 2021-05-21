HALIFAX -- Police in New Brunswick have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a false report of a shooting near Centennial Park in Moncton last week.

The RCMP say after a "thorough investigation" they determined that a reported shooting last Thursday near Centennial Park "did not occur as described to police."

On May 13, around 8:30 a.m., Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle struck by bullets near Millennium Boulevard and Killam Drive in Moncton.

Police blocked off the area and issued an Alert Ready message, telling residents to avoid the area and stay in their homes.

Several schools and organizations in the area were also closed due to the police operation.

Police say an exhaustive search of the area was conducted and officers did not discover any evidence to warrant keeping the area blocked off.

The alert was lifted shortly after 6 p.m.

"We operate on the information we have at the time. Given the seriousness of the report, the RCMP acted in the best interests of public safety by containing the area and issuing an Alert Ready message, "Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP said in a release.

"When no evidence was discovered in the park, we began to widen our investigation."

Following an ongoing investigation, police say they were able to determine that no shooting occurred near Centennial Park at the time the initial report was given.

On Thursday, police say a 36-year-old Shediac Cape man was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was released from custody pending an appearance on August 11 in Moncton Provincial Court.

"We know people have many questions still – as have we – but that is information that will have to come out through the court process," says Cpl. Ouellette.

"Public safety is our top priority. We do not issue Alert Ready messages or contain areas lightly, but we will err on the side of caution to ensure people are safe."

Police say the investigation is continuing.