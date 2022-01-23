N.B. RCMP asking for help to locate missing 15-year-old Moncton boy

RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate Connor Wilbur, 15.

Police say Wilbur was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at approximately 1 p.m. on Mountain Road in Moncton. He was reported missing to police on Friday, Jan. 21.

RCMP say Wilbur is described as 5’4” tall, and approximately 115 pounds. He has medium length, curly blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and blue Under Armour hat, a grey and yellow Fox pull over, a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and beige Timberland boots.

Anyone with information about Connor Wilbur 's whereabouts is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.