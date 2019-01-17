

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 47-year-old woman in connection with an investigation into fraud at a school in Dalhousie, N.B.

Chantal Berthelotte, who now lives in Charlo, N.B., was charged on Jan. 13, 2019, with fraud over $5,000.

The investigation began in September 2014 when the Campbellton RCMP received a report from the Francophone Northeast School District of financial irregularities in the budgets of École Aux-Quatre-Vents in Dalhousie.

“On May 9, 2016, police arrested a 44-year-old woman in connection with the investigation,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The woman was the principal of the school during the time of the alleged fraud.”

Berthelotte is scheduled to appear in Campbellton Provincial Court on Jan. 28 to enter a plea.

The charge has not been proven in court.