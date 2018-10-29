

CTV Atlantic





Mounties are combing a remote area in the Miramichi region New Brunswick for evidence after a body was discovered on the weekend.

There are few new details about the discovery, which was made in the Blackville, N.B. area.

The RCMP are being tight-lipped on this suspicious death while the investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, just before 6:30 p.m., police say they received a call from someone in the Upper Derby area who found human remains while walking along a dirt road. This dirt road is near the intersection of Highway 8 and Route 415 in Upper Derby, which is northeast of Blackville.

One resident who spoke to CTV News says it was a couple who were out hunting, and they found the remains inside a hockey bag -- however that has not been confirmed by the RCMP.

The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is on the case and an autopsy is being conducted to assist police in determining the identity of the person and the cause of death.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.