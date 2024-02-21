N.B RCMP issues 370 tickets during traffic enforcement operation

New Brunswick RCMP issued 370 tickets as part of an enforcement operation on Trans-Canada Highway 2.

The operation ran from Feb. 15 to 17 between Saint Jacques and Aulac areas of the highway, as well as parts of Western Valley communities, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police say eight vehicles were towed, and 370 tickets were issued under the New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act, including:

258 tickets for speeding

20 tickets for expired registration

five tickets for uninsured vehicles

This is the RCMP’s second operation in February, says Sgt. Ghislain David.

"During this operation, four vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days for speeding in excess of 50 kilometres an hour but less than 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit,” David writes in the release.

The New Brunswick RCMP’s Tactical Traffic Enforcement Unit regularly conducts “targeted traffic enforcement” throughout the province.

“Their top priority remains to ensure public safety by limiting the number of dangerous drivers on the roads,” writes David.

